Padilla, Other Officials to Urge Parents to Get Children Vaccinated Against COVID-19

California Sen. Alex Padilla and other officials will gather Thursday afternoon to encourage parents to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19.

Padilla will be joined by representatives from several children's hospitals across the state, including UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland and Lucille Packard Children’s Hospital at Stanford. They are expected to speak at 12:30 p.m.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Padilla's office says almost 850,000 children 17 and under in California have contracted COVID-19, representing over 18% of all cases. About two-thirds of children between the ages of 5 and 11 and 28% of kids between the ages of 12 and 17 remain unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, Thursday is the deadline for health care workers in some states to get their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine under the federal mandate issued by President Joe Biden.