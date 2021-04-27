Parents Threaten to Sue Fremont Unified Over School Reopening Plan

Fremont Unified School District could be facing a lawsuit over its decision to put off reopening schools until the fall as other districts continue to bring back students this spring.

Trustees for the Bay Area's third largest district on April 21 approved a plan calling for a full reopening of schools at the start of the 2021-22 school year, leaving about 35,000 students at home for the remainder of this school year.

In response to the decision, a group of parents sent a letter to the district threatening a lawsuit if in-person classes were not offered by April 26, according to the East Bay Times. The group, called Fremont Parents for Reopening, said the district failed to respond to the letter.

According to the Times, the parents acknowledged that there’s only about a month and a half left in the school year, they argue that not having their children in the classroom has caused their families a lot of heartache.

District Superintendent CJ Cammack announced back in March that Fremont Unified schools would not reopen this school year because the district and the teachers union couldn't agree on how to do it.

The details of Fremont Unified's plan for the fall can be found on the district website.