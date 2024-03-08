Parents upset over Gilroy school response to alleged prowler

Concerned families are demanding answers after a dangerous situation unfolded next to a Gilroy elementary school.

On Feb, 28, police arrested 46-year-old Markus Beck on suspicion of DUI after a crash. Officers found a loaded handgun and an AR-15 rifle in his car.

The incident triggered a search of his home, which police said Beck tried to booby trap to explode. Authorities evacuated neighboring homes and put nearby Luigi Aprea Elementary School in lockdown.

Then, parents said they found out the school called police on Beck two days earlier for loitering near campus.

"It’s always scary to find out that something like this could happen in your own neighborhood. But the district needs to be honest. They need to tell us the truth. They need to give us the information as much as they can, the day of,” said Gilroy parent Rachelle Castaneda.

The Gilroy Unified School District board said it can't do much about the issue on Thursday because it wasn't on the official agenda.

Beck is in custody without bail. He's expected in court next month.