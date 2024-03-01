Gilroy man arrested on DUI, weapons charges also prompted school lockdown

A Gilroy man was arrested in a suspected DUI hit-and-run crash and weapons charges earlier this week, and it was later discovered the same man had been reported loitering at an elementary school and lived at a nearby home emitting natural gas, according to police.

In the early morning hours Wednesday, Markus Beck, 46, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a crash involving a vehicle that collided with multiple parked cars near Mantelli Drive and Wren Avenue, police said.

During the investigation, officers found a loaded gun in the suspect vehicle's glove compartment and a loaded AR-15 style rifle in the trunk, police said. Both firearms were registered to Beck, but he also was charged with illegal storage of firearms.

Gilroy PD Markus Beck

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Earlier in the week, Beck had entered the office at Luigi Aprea Elementary School inquiring about a staff member, and he was asked to leave the campus, police said. Beck loitered around the school's perimeter, and eventually Gilroy officers responded to advise him to stay away from the school.

Based on Beck’s actions on Feb. 26 and 28, officers went to Beck's home in the 9200 block of Mockingbird Lane with a gun violence restraining order to seize any other guns and ammunition in his possession, police said.

When officers arrived, they found that a gas stove had been emitting gas, posing a high risk of fire or explosion and prompting a brief lockdown at Luigi Aprea Elementary School, police said.

Gilroy fire crews and PG&E responded and secured the home, rendering it safe. No injuries or damage were reported, police said.

Beck is now in custody at Santa Clara County Jail.

Anyone with information about the incidents should contact Detective Jason Greathead at 408-846-0373.