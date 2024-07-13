Community

Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony Watch Party at City Center Bishop Ranch

Friday July 26, at 7:00 pm

Join NBC Bay Area, City Center and THE LOT for a Watch Party for the Opening Ceremonies of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games!

Don't miss the floating parade of nations! Cheer on Team USA as they make their Olympics debut down the 4-mile course on the Seine River in Paris France.

  • Meet Olympians from former USA Teams
  • Watch the boats from different countries float down the Seine on a giant screen
  • Meet emcee NBC Bay Area’s Chris Chmura
  • Take a picture with an Olympian at the selfie station
  • Enjoy games and prizes
  • Show your pride and come cheer on USA

When: Friday, July 26 at 7:00pm

Where: THE LOT at City Center Bishop Ranch 6000 Bollinger Canyon Road, San Ramon, CA

For more information visit citycenterbishopranch.com/events or contact concierge@citycenterbishopranch.com  

Community2024 Paris OlympicsSan Ramon
