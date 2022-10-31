Paul Pelosi Attacked

Paul Pelosi ‘Making Steady Progress on What Will Be a Long Recovery,' House Speaker Says

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued the following statement late Monday following the attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi, at their San Francisco home:

"Since the horrific attack on Paul early Friday, we have been deluged with thousands of messages conveying concern, prayers and warm wishes. We are most grateful.

"Thanks to the excellent trauma care medical team at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, Paul is making steady progress on what will be a long recovery process.

“Our family thanks everyone for their kindness."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Meanwhile, the man accused in the attack faces state and federal charges.

Paul Pelosi Attacked 5 hours ago

Paul Pelosi Attack: Suspect Faces State and Federal Charges

Paul Pelosi Attacked 7 hours ago

Paul Pelosi Speaks to Investigators From SF Hospital Bed Days After Attack: Report

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins reveals the charges being filed against David DePape, the man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi.

This article tagged under:

Paul Pelosi Attacked
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us