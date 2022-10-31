Paul Pelosi ‘Making Steady Progress on What Will Be a Long Recovery,' House Speaker Says

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued the following statement late Monday following the attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi, at their San Francisco home:
"Since the horrific attack on Paul early Friday, we have been deluged with thousands of messages conveying concern, prayers and warm wishes. We are most grateful.
"Thanks to the excellent trauma care medical team at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, Paul is making steady progress on what will be a long recovery process.
“Our family thanks everyone for their kindness."
Meanwhile, the man accused in the attack faces state and federal charges.