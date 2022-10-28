Paul Pelosi

‘Dastardly Act': Politicians Condemn Attack on Paul Pelosi

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was assaulted inside the couple's home in San Francisco Friday morning, prompting a wave of condemnation from politicians across the country.

Drew Hammill, a spokesman for Nancy Pelosi, issued the following statement: "Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi. The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation. Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time. The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time."

Here's a look at what local and national politicians had to say regarding the attack.

