Paul Pelosi testifies in David DePape state trial

Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, took the stand in the state trial of David DePape on Friday.

Paul Pelosi, 82, walked slowly but steadily as he entered San Francisco Superior Court to take the stand in the state trial of 44-year-old David DePape.

During questioning by prosecutor Sean Connelly, Paul Pelosi explained how on October 28, 2022 at about 2:30 a.m., he woke up to see a large man standing by his bed with a hammer and zip ties. He identified DePape as the intruder.

He recounted the break in that ended with him hit in the head with a hammer. Pelosi, then walked through the attack caught on police body camera video, which he said he’s never seen. He seen jurors how he managed to call 911 and how the attack unfolded after two officers arrived ..

Pelosi suffered two major head wounds including a skull fracture which required emergency surgery, he told jurors he vaguely recalls DePape starting to hit him and that’s the last thing he remembers.

After a brief break, Paul Pelosi returned to face questions from DePape’s attorney, public defender Adam Lipson.

The overwhelming video evidence and police testimony has essentially forced the defense to acknowledge DePape did attack Paul Pelosi.

Just days ago, DePape was formally sentenced to 30 years on federal charges for the same crime. In that hearing, he addressed the judge and formally apologized for attacking Paul Pelosi. He told the court he was in a dark place with his family when he committed the crime. But is better now.

Now, the defense is hoping jurors will focus more on DePape’s metal state at the time of the attack… rather than the attack itself. Arguing he never intended to murder anyone…and wasn’t in his right mind.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Pelosi’s testimony Friday was a big part of the state case against DePape, who is charged with seven felonies including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole.