‘Pendo's Power' children's book teaches kids about body boundaries, consent, and sexual abuse

Dozens of kids and their families gathered at the Children's Creativity Museum in San Francisco on Saturday to celebrate the release of 'Pendo's Power,' a new children's book that aims to equip young kids with the power to speak up against sexual abuse.

"It is a life-saving resource," said Lydia Matioli, author of 'Pendo's Power.' "It helps parents and their children have conversations about very sensitive subjects such as consent, body boundaries, and sexual abuse in a very child friendly, appropriate, fun way."

Author Lydia Matioli hopes her book helps protect young children from abuse

Matioli, 29, is survivor of child sexual abuse and currently works as program manager for the nonprofit Freely in Hope, which aims to equip survivors of sexual violence with education, housing, mental health services, and leadership training in Kenya and Zambia. Matioli is also a mother and says was she was inspired to write the book after fearing her three-year-old daughter, Amira, could be susceptible to the same abuse she experienced as a child.

It's very important to have these conversations with your child, so that at an early age they are able to know when someone is crossing their body boundaries and they are able to tell you. Lydia Matioli, author of 'Pendo's Power'

Freely In Hope Lydia Matioli, author of 'Pendo's Power,' with her three-year-old daughter Amira.

Importance of engaging young kids in sensitive conversations

"It's very important to have these conversations with your child, so that at an early age they are able to know when someone is crossing their body boundaries and they are able to tell you," Matioli said. "Kids can already comprehend what 'no' means, what 'yes' means, so it's important to start there, so you model it as they grow older."

'Pendo's Power' is told through the eyes of six-year-old Pendo, who "keeps her friends safe by teaching them about body autonomy, consent, safe touch, and the power of their voice."

"It is not safe to keep secrets, especially when it involves your body," Pendo's father explains in the book.

New song 'My Voice is My Power' aims to solidify messaging in 'Pendo's Power'

In conjunction with release of the book, Pendo's Power also unveiled an accompanying song to help kids learn how using their own voice can help keep them and their friends safe from abuse. The song, featuring vocals from Jean Nangwala and Angel Adedokun, is available on Spotify.

As a child-protection advocate, Matioli says she wants to educate children on the signs of sexual abuse and what to do and who to tell should they encounter it.

"These are conversations that most of us shy away from, but Pendo's Power actually serves as a framework for you to have these conversations in a very simple and approachable way."

Freely In Hope 'Pendo's Power' is told through the eyes of six-year-old Pendo, who keeps her friends safe by teaching them how to use the power of their voices to speak up against sexual abuse.

Throughout the book, illustrated by Ian Njuguna, Pendo attempts to navigate difficult situations and conversations with the help of her parents and loved ones.

"No one is allowed to see or touch our bodies in a way that makes us feel funny or scared," Pendo says. "We can all use our voice as our power! We can share our feelings with people we trust."

