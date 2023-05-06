Peninsula Police Departments Host Gun Buyback in South SF

Several police departments from across the Peninsula worked together Saturday to host a gun buyback event in the parking lot of the North County Courthouse in South San Francisco.

The event provided people an anonymous way to turn in firearms they no longer needed or wanted in exchange for cash, ranging from $50 to $200. All firearms were accepted with no questions asked.

The event also served to educate people about safe firearm storage and other gun safety rules.

“It’s not only an opportunity to offload an unwanted, unused, or unsecured weapon, but it’s also an opportunity to speak with our range staff about safety,” said Sgt. Javier Acosta of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s office. “We’re giving out gun locks as well.”

So far, the County of San Mateo has hostedsix buybacks and collected 2,359 firearms.

Another gun buyback event is planned for December.

The San Mateo Sheriff’s Office put on the buyback in collaboration with the County of San Mateo, the South San Francisco Police Department, the San Bruno Police Department, the Daly city Police Department, the Colma Police Department, and the Citizens for San Mateo Gun Buyback.