1 killed after crash on Highway 101 in Redwood City

Authorities are investigating after one person was killed in a construction zone crash on Highway 101 in Redwood City early Saturday morning.

The incident happened at around 1:45 a.m., on northbound 101 near Whipple Avenue in Redwood City.

According to the California Highway Patrol, subcontractors with Caltrans were setting up cones near the Whipple Avenue offramp. That’s when the driver of a Subaru veered into the coned-off construction zone and crashed into the work truck.

The workers inside the truck were not hurt. But the other driver died at the scene.

The two far left lanes on northbound 101 through Redwood City remain closed on Saturday for previously scheduled construction work.