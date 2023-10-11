12-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in San Mateo stabbing

A 12-year-old boy was arrested this week in San Mateo on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed another boy, according to police.

San Mateo police responded to Central Park around Monday night after someone reported a stabbing to 911. A victim was located in the park with a stab wound to the left side of his body. He was taken to the hospital and his current condition has not been released.

Investigators learned that the victim knew his alleged attacker, whom he identified. Apparently, the suspect fled on a bicycle after stabbing the victim.

After multiple interviews with witnesses ensued, police were able to find the 12-year-old suspect walking in the 800 block of North Humboldt Street around 8:20 p.m. and he was taken into custody and booked into Hillcrest Juvenile Hall on suspicion of attempted murder.

The investigation is ongoing and police are searching for surveillance footage in this case. Anyone who may have footage or any other information helpful to this case is encouraged to contact the San Mateo Police Department at (650) 522-7700.