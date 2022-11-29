Surprise! Becky G Visits South San Francisco Bakery

Employees of a South San Francisco Mexican bakery got a big surprise Monday when, without prior notice, well-known singer Becky G walked through the door.

It all happened in the Las Hijas del Gallo business where the singer, accompanied by her boyfriend Sebastian Lletget, a soccer player for FC Dallas, bought coffee and pan dulce.

"At first when I saw her come in and she asked me about the empanadas I didn't even know her because she was nervous and she put her cap down, but I told my nephew 'look, she looks a lot like Becky G' and yes it was," employee Mariela Castillo said.

Castillo assured that when she handed over the coffee to Becky G, she did not stop shaking.

"She asked for coffee and when I handed it to her, I was shaking," said Castillo. "But she grabbed my hand and gave me a hug and I calmed down a little."

And when asked why they visited that specific bakery, it could be a childhood memory of Sebastian, who grew up in South San Francisco.

“He told me, 'I met your dad,' he had been coming here since he was little ... he knew my dad,” said Castillo.

Before leaving, Becky G stopped to leave them a message, as the satisfied customers of this bakery do, but their happiness didn't last long because someone stole it.

"She gave us her autograph, she and her boyfriend and this morning, it disappeared, they stole it from us," said Margarita García, owner of the bakery. "I don't know who it was, but at least it was nice to have them both there."

But despite this, they kept the marker they used to sign their autograph.

"We leave it here, up here so that nobody touches it and here we keep the marker that Sebastián and Becky G touched," said Mariela.