A train struck a vehicle in Burlingame Thursday afternoon, killing the driver, Caltrain said.

The incident occurred near the intersection of California Drive and Broadway around 1:40 p.m. and has caused residual delays.

At approximately 1:38 p.m., SB512 followed by NB509 fatally struck a driver of a vehicle at the Broadway station in Burlingame.



Emergency personnel are on-scene, including the Transit Police and rail officials, and trains are stopped in incident area. https://t.co/ozjCyIblbs — Caltrain Alerts (@CaltrainAlerts) December 1, 2022

#UPDATE @Caltrain Train 509 NB is running about 42 minutes late approaching Millbrae. @SamTrans will be assisting Caltrain with a bus bridge between Hayward Park and Millbrae. Samtrans honoring Caltrain tickets and passes @nbcbayarea https://t.co/WHXmRSYQFN — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) December 1, 2022

#BREAKING At around 1:40 PM @Caltrain Southbound train 512 reported striking a vehicle near California and Broadway in Burlingame . The train is currently stopped near the location. Northbound train 509 will also be experiencing delays. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/91Sqhys1Fj — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) December 1, 2022