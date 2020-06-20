CHP Reporting Fatal Crash on State Hwy 92 at El Camino Real

The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash occurred Saturday morning on eastbound state highway 92 at El Camino Real in San Mateo.

The CHP first reported the crash at 1:01 a.m.

The crash occurred on the highway at the southbound El Camino Real/state highway 82 connector.

The crash involved one vehicle, according to the CHP.

The CHP issued a Sig-alert due to the crash at 1:38 a.m., and all lanes of El Camino Real were closed.

The CHP reported the roadway was reopened at 4:17 a.m.