1 dead after vehicle crashes off Highway 1 near Pescadero

By Bay City News

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Thursday night after a vehicle went off a cliff along Highway 1 near Pescadero State Beach.

One person died and two others were injured, the CHP said.

The solo crash was reported shortly before 10 p.m. near Highway 1 and Pescadero Creek Road.

It's not known what caused the vehicle to leave the road. The crash is under investigation.

