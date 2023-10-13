1 dead after vehicle crashes off Highway 1 near Pescadero

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Thursday night after a vehicle went off a cliff along Highway 1 near Pescadero State Beach.
One person died and two others were injured, the CHP said.
The solo crash was reported shortly before 10 p.m. near Highway 1 and Pescadero Creek Road.
It's not known what caused the vehicle to leave the road. The crash is under investigation.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News