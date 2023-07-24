East Palo Alto hosts its first Pride event

While LGBTQ+ community events have been going on across the Bay Area for decades, one Peninsula city never hosted a Pride event. Until Sunday.

Both of the organizers of the event grew up in East Palo Alto and said they never had any Pride events to attend so they wanted to change that for other young people.

Not everyone in the community embraced the event, but about 150 people attended, and there were no incidents.

