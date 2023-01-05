Fallen Tree Blocks Caltrain Service Between Hillsdale, Millbrae Stations

Caltrain service is not operating between the Hillsdale and Millbrae stations Thursday morning after a tree fell onto overhead wires in Burlingame due to overnight stormy weather.

The downed tree was reported by Caltrain at 4:39 a.m. on North Lane in Burlingame.

SamTrans buses are taking riders between the two stations while crews work to remove the tree from the trackway and repair the overhead wires.

Burlingame police said the California Drive and North Lane railroad crossing will also be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic until the tree is cleared.

There is no estimate yet for when train service will resume through the affected area, according to Caltrain.