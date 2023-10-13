Part of northbound Highway 101 on the Peninsula closed this weekend

Part of northbound Highway 101 in Redwood City will be closed this weekend as crews work on replacing the Cordilleras Creek Bridge, Caltrans said.

The highway will be closed for 55 hours, between the exits for Whipple and Brittan avenues, which starts at 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

"This bridge is at the end of its service life and needs to be replaced," said Caltrans on its website. "The goal of this project is to replace the existing triple box culvert with a single span bridge, while maintaining connectivity and safety for the public traveling along this stretch of U.S. 101."

Southbound lanes of the highway were shut down for the same project during the last weekend of September.

