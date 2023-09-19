Jackie Speier

Former Congresswoman Jackie Speier running for San Mateo County Board of Supervisors

Speier retired from Congress in January after serving for 15 years

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Former Congresswoman Jackie Speier wants to get back in the game.

The 73-year-old Democrat said she's running for the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors Tuesday.

There are reports the two other candidates vying for the seat have already dropped out and put their support behind Speier.

The position  would not be a new one for her. She was elected to the board more than 40 years ago and served six years before moving on to the State Assembly, and then Congress.

