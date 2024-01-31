Katie Meyer's Law: Bill named after Stanford soccer player passes through California Assembly

It’s been nearly two years since Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer died by suicide.

Now, her parents have been working ever since to create the Katie Meyer’s law. Earlier this week , it passed unanimously through the California State Assembly.

Katie’s parents, who live in Southern California spoke with NBC Bay Area on Wednesday.

“We were just teared up and crying when we saw all those unanimous votes,” said Gina Meyer, Katie’s mother.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The bill would provide an outside advisor to college students dealing with a campus disciplinary issue or violation.

Katie was facing possible discipline because she threw coffee on a football player who allegedly sexually assaulted one of her teammates.

“A lot of these kids at any university haven't had a parking ticket or a speeding ticket or been in detention and the next thing you know, they're involved in a disciplinary process, and they’re in there with adult professionals and it’s intimidating,” said Steve Meyer, Katie’s father.

“This is what we've needed on campus for a long time now, and to me it's a no-brainer common sense. How come this hasn’t already been happening?” said Gina Meyer.

The Meyers said on the night Katie died, she was served an aggressive letter from the school. They added it came after hours, threatened her diploma and her status on the soccer team.

“That outside advisor will know on day one when the student gets involved in a situation. That would’ve been a game changer for Katie because that was a six-month process,” said Steve Meyer said.

The bill is sponsored by Democratic Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin.

“Her death was one of a number of student-athlete deaths by suicides in 2022 that brought to light the need for a new approach that prioritizes the mental health of students,” she said.

Katie Meyer’s family has also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Stanford, claiming she and had no support or resources while dealing with process.

Now, the Katie Meyer’s Law or Assembly Bill 1575 goes to the state senate for more committee hearings.

“It’s sending a clear message to universities and colleges that what happened to Katie should never have happened, and that they’re not going to tolerate this in the future,” said Kim Dougherty, Meyer family's attorney.

The Meyers hope the bill be on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk by this fall.

“Doing this in Katie’s memory, we feel like this is what she would want and it’s just pushing us and keeps motivating us to move forward with this, and hopefully this will never happen to another family again,” said Gina Meyer.