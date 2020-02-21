Lanes of SB 101 Closed in San Mateo After Good Samaritan Dies While Assisting Crash Victim

Lanes of southbound Highway 101 are closed at 3rd Avenue in San Mateo after two crashes left one person dead and another seriously injured early Friday, CHP officials said.

At around 1:54 a.m. the CHP received a report of a solo-vehicle crash, and within minutes, at about 1:58 a.m., officials received reports of a second collision.

According to the CHP, it appears that a solo-vehicle collision left one person with serious injuries. A Good Samaritan then apparently stopped to help the initial person and was struck and killed by another vehicle.

Officials said the Good Samaritan was a Hispanic man in is mid-twenties to early-thirties.

The person with major injuries was transported to a hospital. The CHP confirmed that two other people were checked for injuries but do not appear to be hurt.

It is not yet known when all lanes of Highway 101 will reopen.