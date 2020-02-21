San Mateo

Lanes of SB 101 Closed in San Mateo After Good Samaritan Dies While Assisting Crash Victim

By NBC Bay Area staff

Lanes of southbound Highway 101 are closed at 3rd Avenue in San Mateo after two crashes left one person dead and another seriously injured early Friday, CHP officials said.

At around 1:54 a.m. the CHP received a report of a solo-vehicle crash, and within minutes, at about 1:58 a.m., officials received reports of a second collision.

According to the CHP, it appears that a solo-vehicle collision left one person with serious injuries. A Good Samaritan then apparently stopped to help the initial person and was struck and killed by another vehicle.

Local

Making It in the Bay 5 hours ago

SJSU Holds ‘Poverty Under the Stars’ Demo to Raise Homelessness Awareness

INVESTIGATIVE 5 hours ago

Violence Against Healthcare Workers Continues Despite Hospital Safety Law

Officials said the Good Samaritan was a Hispanic man in is mid-twenties to early-thirties.

The person with major injuries was transported to a hospital. The CHP confirmed that two other people were checked for injuries but do not appear to be hurt.

It is not yet known when all lanes of Highway 101 will reopen.  

This article tagged under:

San Mateo
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us