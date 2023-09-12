Public upset with Millbrae hotel conversion plan to house homeless residents

San Mateo County's plan to create more housing for homeless people is not sitting well with some people in the Millbrae community where supervisors are considering buying a hotel.

The property in question is the 100-room La Quinta hotel on El Camino Real, for which supervisors want to spend $33 million to convert it into stable housing for homeless residents.

The county already has purchased five other hotels for the same purposes.

A group of community members are trying to shut the deal down. They say they're concerned about proximity to schools and child care services as well as the overall cost of the project and the fact that they say it would bring more unhoused people to Millbrae than the city has now.