Mountain Lion Sighting Reported in San Mateo

The mountain lion was spotted in the area of West Poplar Avenue and North El Camino REal.

By Bay City News

The San Mateo Police Department warned residents to be aware of a mountain lion sighting early Monday morning.

Officers spotted the mountain lion around 1:15 a.m. in the area of West Poplar Avenue and North El Camino Real while responding to an unrelated call.

The mountain lion ran west but officers were unable to locate it after a thorough search of the area. The big cat was about 5 feet 6 inches long and 150 pounds with brown fur.

The San Mateo Police Department advised residents to avoid approaching a mountain lion or running away from one if spotted. While most mountain lions will try to avoid confrontation, residents should make noise and an effort to make themselves look bigger by waving their arms to ward off the big cat.

Residents should also avoid feeding deer, as they attract mountain lions, and jogging or hiking through wooded areas at dawn, dusk and nighttime, when mountain lions are most active.

Residents are advised to call 911 if they spot a mountain lion.

