Two Mountain Lions Spotted Attacking Deer in San Mateo Backyard

A pair of mountain lions were seen early Wednesday morning in the backyard of a San Mateo home attacking a deer, a resident reported to police, and the police department issued an advisory.

At about 1:05 a.m., a resident called police and told them he saw the cougars attacking the dear in his backyard, in the 3700 block of East Laurel Creek Drive, bordering Laurelwood Park, the police department said.

Officers responded to the scene and called additional resources.

The resident reportedly used a flashlight to scare off the mountain lions, and they fled up a hill bordering the house, police said. The deer died.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

When officers arrived, they saw one mountain lion hiding in the brush about 50 yards up the hill, and they heard rustling next to it, making them believe both cougars were still there, police said.

Per protocol, the officers did not harm the wild animals as they didn't pose an immediate threat to the public, police said. A request for an air unit, Fish and Wildlife experts or any other mountain lion expert were denied.

The SPCA removed the deer from the scene.