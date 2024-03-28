Pacifica neighborhood recovers from fatal police shooting

A neighborhood in Pacifica is recovering after a daylong drama.

It all started Wednesday around 8 a.m. when police and CHP officers responded to a report from a man who said he had been shot by his mom inside their apartment home on Francisco Boulevard near Highway 1.

Police say the woman was in her white SUV surrounded by officers when she pulled out a firearm, and was promptly shot and killed.

Her neighbor says the situation haunts her.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“I haven’t even opened my blinds facing that way. So it did. It did hit me last night,” said Cheryl Croft. “The thing about a person being shot and dying in the parking lot right under where you’re living. That part right there.”

The district attorney says why the woman responded the way she did is a focus of the investigation.

“She had a firearm, it was an operable firearm. And everybody knows if you pull a weapon like that, there’s a very reasonable chance it’s going to be responded to with lethal force by the officers,” said District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe. “There is a reasonable amount of body cam footage. I’ve seen some of it. And it will be very important to us in discerning what exactly happened during that, very quick, we’re talking about something that happened in a matter of just a few seconds.”

The woman’s name has not been officially released.

Her neighbor that lives right above her, who asked not to be identified, says her actions are mystifying.

"No, it doesn’t seem really likely, you know? She was a pretty level headed woman,” he said.

DA Wagstaffe emphasized an officer involved shooting causes a lot of trauma for the people involved including the officers and their families, and says that’s one reason the DA's office wants to wrap up the investigation and provide answers within eight-to-10 weeks.