Peninsula Nonprofit Helps Families in Need During Shelter in Place

While many people living paycheck to paycheck haven’t received one in over a month, hundreds of families have been getting much-needed help from nonprofit organization Peninsula Family Service.

During the shelter in place order the non-profit’s free and low-cost child care centers are closed. Staff members who are still in touch with the families say that many don’t have money for food or diapers.

“Ninety-seven percent of our families have lost jobs or hours and are really struggling,” said Heather Cleary, the CEO of Peninsula Family Service.

The service gave food boxes to some families last week and is working to raise money for gift cards for undocumented immigrant families who don’t qualify for government assistance.

With no end date on the shelter in place order, the group is hoping to raise enough money to continue to help families meet their basic needs for the next several months.