coronavirus

Peninsula Nonprofit Helps Families in Need During Shelter in Place

By Jean Elle

NBCUniversal, Inc.

While many people living paycheck to paycheck haven’t received one in over a month, hundreds of families have been getting much-needed help from nonprofit organization Peninsula Family Service.

During the shelter in place order the non-profit’s free and low-cost child care centers are closed. Staff members who are still in touch with the families say that many don’t have money for food or diapers.

“Ninety-seven percent of our families have lost jobs or hours and are really struggling,” said Heather Cleary, the CEO of Peninsula Family Service.

Local

Highway 101 7 hours ago

Caltrans Speeds Up Alemany Highway 101 Project

caught on camera 2 hours ago

Police Seek Help in Identifying Man Caught Vandalizing Businesses in the South Bay

The service gave food boxes to some families last week and is working to raise money for gift cards for undocumented immigrant families who don’t qualify for government assistance.

With no end date on the shelter in place order, the group is hoping to raise enough money to continue to help families meet their basic needs for the next several months.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusshelter in placePeninsula Family Service
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us