Pilot in Half Moon Bay small plane crash identified

The pilot of a small plane that crashed over the weekend off the coast of Half Moon Bay has been identified as Lochie Ferrier, sources tell NBC Bay Area.

Investigators believe four people were onboard the plane. On Monday, a woman's body was found near the crash site.

The small plane, a Cozy MK IV aircraft, went down just after 7 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

Witnesses at the Moss Beach Distillery reported seeing the plane flying "erratically" before they lost sight of it. They also said they heard what sounded like an engine sputter out.

The investigation is ongoing.