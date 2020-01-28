crime

Police Investigate Fatal Shooting in East Palo Alto

By Diana San Juan

The East Palo Alto Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the scene at 8:06 p.m. on the 900 block of Mouton Circle and upon arrival, discovered a victim with at least one gunshot wound.

Emergency crews were called but the victim died at the scene, police said.

No suspects have been arrested and police ask anyone with information to contact them.

Anonymous tips can be emailed to epa@tipnow.org or 650-409-6792.

This is East Palo Alto's first homicide of the year.

