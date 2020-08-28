racial justice

Protesters Hold Palo Alto Demonstration for Racial Justice

By Jean Elle

NBC Universal, Inc.

Calls to end racism grew louder Thursday night when a diverse group of protesters took to the streets of Palo Alto, their message of racial justice echoing the message sent by pro athletes.

Participants said there is a lot of work to do to end racism, and every voice matters.

“We need everybody,” said Sara Woodhan of Palo Alto. “This is not an issue for Black people to solve. Everyone has to feel invested and own this.”

It was a peaceful protest with some tense moments between demonstrators and drivers as protesters moved in and out of traffic.

“You hate yourselves,” one driver said. “You all hate yourselves, you’re losers.”

Palo Alto Action for Justice is raising awareness with noise, signs and community. Professional athletes are getting the nation’s attention by refusing to play.

Basketball players are still on the sidelines. The NHL has postponed four playoff games.

A day after the Giants and Dodgers didn’t take the field, the Oakland A’s walked off the field in Texas calling for change.

Organizers of Thursday night’s protest said there is still a lot of work to do to end racism.

“For a lot of us, it took way too long for us to become outraged,” one organizer said.

