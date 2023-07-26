Missing 8-year-old Redwood City girl found safe

Update, 11:30 a.m., Wednesday: Shayla, an 8-year-old girl who was reported missing Wednesday out of Redwood City, has been found safe, according to police.

An 8-year-old girl was reported missing Wednesday out of Redwood City, according to police.

Shayla was last seen in the area of the Mi Rancho Market at 137 Roosevelt Ave.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

She is described as a Hispanic female, about 4 feet, 5 inches tall and wieghing 80 pounds. She has long, dark, braided hair and was wearing a yellow shirt, gray pants and green crocs.

Anyone who sees or finds Shayla should call 911 or Redwood City police at 650-780-7100.