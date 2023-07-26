Redwood City

Missing 8-year-old Redwood City girl found safe

By Stephen Ellison

Update, 11:30 a.m., Wednesday: Shayla, an 8-year-old girl who was reported missing Wednesday out of Redwood City, has been found safe, according to police.

An 8-year-old girl was reported missing Wednesday out of Redwood City, according to police.

Shayla was last seen in the area of the Mi Rancho Market at 137 Roosevelt Ave.

She is described as a Hispanic female, about 4 feet, 5 inches tall and wieghing 80 pounds. She has long, dark, braided hair and was wearing a yellow shirt, gray pants and green crocs.

Anyone who sees or finds Shayla should call 911 or Redwood City police at 650-780-7100.

