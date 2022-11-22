2 Arrested on Suspicion of Killing Redwood City Parents After Reckless Speed Racing

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of second degree murder after allegedly engaging in a speed contest in their vehicles that lead to the death of the parents of seven-year-old twins, the Redwood City Police Department confirmed on Monday.

Officers responded to a call on Nov. 4 around 8 p.m. in the area of El Camino Real and Finger Avenue reporting a major vehicle collision. Officers arrived and located two vehicles on the west sidewalk with major damage, one of which was on fire, police said.

One 17-year-old driver was located inside the vehicle that was on fire along with two passengers. All three were transported to the hospital and survived.

The other vehicle contained a driver and a front passenger, married couple Grace Spiridon and Greg Ammen, who were later confirmed deceased. The couple's two seven-year-old twin girls from the vehicle were located at the scene and taken to the hospital and have survived.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support the twins, Olivia and Madison.

The Gofundme is halfway toward its goal of raising $1 million for the children, who are now parentless.

Officers conducted an investigation of the crash and determined that two drivers had allegedly been in a speed contest that caused the fatal collision. The 17-year-old driver, from Redwood City, allegedly hit the vehicle that caused the Ammens to die and contained their twins. He was arrested on Friday.

On Monday, officers located the second driver allegedly involved in the speed contest, Redwood City resident Kyle Harrison, 23. He was arrested and his vehicle was taken for evidence.

"The investigation uncovered that both arrested drivers were engaged in a speed contest just prior to the fatal accident which has been determined to be the cause of both fatalities," said the RCPD.