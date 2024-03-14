Redwood City student arrested for allegedly bringing gun to school

A Redwood City student was arrested earlier this week after allegedly bringing a gun to school, police said Wednesday.

At around 8 a.m. Tuesday, administrators of Redwood High School alerted police that a 17-year-old male student may be in possession of a loaded handgun and was going to bring it on campus. Police said the school administration had scheduled a 9 a.m. meeting with the juvenile and his mother over attendance issues, but officers were requested to be present for security purposes.

Upon arrival, officers found the student with his mother in the office. He allegedly refused to allow officers to search him for weapons and even attempted to flee the office, leading to a struggle.

During the altercation, the student eventually admitted he brought a firearm, a Glock 27 handgun with a loaded magazine and was in his waistband. Another loaded magazine was also found in his possession. Officers received minor injuries during the struggle, police said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Officers conducted a search at the student's house in East Palo Alto where more ammunition was allegedly found.

Police said the student was booked into the San Mateo County Youth Services Center on suspected multiple felonies.