San Mateo County Homeowners, Renters Eligible for Federal Disaster Relief

Because of Santa Mateo County's authorized major disaster declaration, county residents can apply for federal disaster assistance, county officials said Monday.

The funds follow an emergency declaration by President Joe Biden earlier this month, in response to winter storms that prompted evacuations, flooding and property damage.

The assistance can help pay for temporary housing, home repairs and other needs like transportation. The deadline to apply is March 16.

To apply, residents can visit DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA app or call the bilingual FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.