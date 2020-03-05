San Mateo County Fights to Save Only Hospital, Which Could Close in Days

A special session of the San Mateo Board of Supervisors drew a packed house in Daly City Wednesday to discuss its only hospital, Senton Medical Center, which is in danger of closing in the next several days.

The meeting became so packed that hospital staff and community members watched from the lobby as the board discussed efforts to sell the struggling medical center.

Verity Health System has been trying to find a buyer for months, and recent talks with a potential buyer have stalled. If the potential buyer does not make the purchase, the 356-bed hospital may close by next week.

In a heated exchange, the bankruptcy attorney for the hospital told San Mateo supervisors that finding a buyer is not easy.

“We’re still talking to people,” the attorney said. “If you have ideas to help us, we’re open.”

The board agreed to hold an emergency meeting Friday to talk about the possibility of buying the medical center, or to work to help secure a buyer.