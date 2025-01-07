San Mateo County sheriff controversy appears headed for court

The growing controversy involving the San Mateo County sheriff, county supervisors and many of her deputies appears likely to head to court.

Sheriff Christina Corpus has filed a $10 million claim with the county, alleging gender and racial discrimination. She is essentially waiting for the county to reject her claim so she can proceed with a formal lawsuit in response to what they call the evil scheme to remove her from office.

Corpus was initially scheduled to talk Monday about her claim, but her attorney announced late Sunday night that the briefing would be postponed.

Corpus is responding to weeks of accusations by the deputy association and county leaders. Those accusations culminated with demands she resign after an external report found evidence of everything from abuse of power to an inappropriate relationship with her chief of staff.

The probe, commissioned by some county supervisors and conducted by retired Judge LaDoris Cordell, included interviews with current and past employees.

Corpus's attorney, Brad Gage, blasted the report as slanted and incomplete.

"It’s missing information, witness names were not provided, and that report itself, by publishing it, violates law because those are deemed confidential as peace officer records," Gage said.

Gage acknowledged the filing of a claim alleging gender and racial discrimination is a required step before Corpus can sue the county.

NBC Bay Area reached out to the county attorney on Monday but did not hear back. The county has publicly said the sheriff's claim has no merit and will address the allegations in court.

"I think the ulterior motive is fairly clear," Gage said. "There are people that are unhappy with not receiving double overtime, there are people that are unhappy about not receiving promotions, and then there are people I think that just don’t want to have a Latina as sheriff."

Corpus filed her claim just before the holidays, so if or likely when the claim is officially rejected by the county, Corpus will then have six months to file a lawsuit.