San Mateo Police Arrest Massage Parlor Owner on Suspicion of Operating Brothel

San Mateo police arrested the owner of a massage parlor on suspicion of prostitution and of running a brothel, police said in a news release Tuesday.

After earlier incidents in which undercover officers sought massages and were offered sex for money, police served a search warrant Friday at the business, located in the 100 block of De Anza Boulevard.

Police determined that the owner, 43-year-old Liping Yao, of San Jose, negotiated sexual acts for money and arrested her on suspicion of prostitution and maintaining a brothel.

Police said they also provided human trafficking resources to Yao and an employee at the scene.

The news release included resources for the public if they believe someone may be a victim of human trafficking: National Human Trafficking Hotline and San Mateo County Human Trafficking Program.