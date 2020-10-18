San Mateo Police Arrest 6 People in Connection With June Shooting

Six suspected gang members were arrested across the Bay Area this week in connection with the June drive-by shooting of an apartment in San Mateo, according to police.

San Mateo police detectives and their law enforcement partners completed the investigation and arrests in San Francisco, Redwood City and South San Francisco on Thursday just after 10 a.m.

San Mateo officers first got involved in the case June 25 around 7:45 p.m., when they received a report of a shooting on the 400 block of Rogell Court.

The shooting resulted in the minor injury of a 16-year-old boy, but no one else was harmed in spite of multiple shots being fired.

Investigators later determined that the shooting was part of an ongoing gang dispute and sought to find those involved, according to the police department.

Those arrested include Redwood City residents Christian Escobar, 28; Luis Maciel, 21; Jonathan Mendoza, 18; South San Francisco resident Ramon Alberto Camacho, 25; San Mateo resident Jesus Juarez, 18; and an unnamed 16-year-old San Mateo resident.

People with information regarding the shooting or gang activity in San Mateo are encouraged to contact San Mateo Police Detective Nicole Von Glahn at (650) 522-7655 or at nvonglahn@cityofsanmateo.org.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling (650) 522-7676.