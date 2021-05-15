San Mateo

San Mateo Police Say Shooting Death in School Parking Lot Isn't Related to School

By Bay City News

Police say a 19-year-old man was fatally shot just before 9 p.m. Friday in the driver's seat of a car parked in the lot of the San Mateo Adult School on Poplar Avenue.

Officers who responded to a report of a shooting found the man suffering from a shot to the abdomen. He was transported to a local trauma center but soon succumbed to his injuries, the San Mateo Police Department said in a statement Saturday morning.

Witnesses told police that a group fled the scene on foot after the shooting ended.

"Detectives learned this incident was not associated or related to any activity or event at The San Mateo Adult School or San Mateo High School," according to the statement.

Police urged anyone with any information or who saw anything unusual or might have related footage -- including from a dashboard or surveillance camera -- to contact them immediately.

Anyone with information can call (650) 522-7700, or contact Sgt. Kurt Rodenspiel at (650) 522-7662 or krodenspiel@cityofsanmateo.org, or submit an anonymous tip to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.

Police did not provide any further details. They said they will release additional information from in their investigation as it becomes available.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

