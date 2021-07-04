Sheriff's Deputies Make Arrest for Illegal Fireworks

San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies were alerted by a gunshot detection system late Saturday to what turned out to be a man setting off illegal fireworks in an unincorporated area of Menlo Park.
Deputies responded at 9:57 p.m. to the 100 block of Arrowhead Lane in the South Fair Oaks neighborhood. Upon arrival they saw a man put a canister into his pocket and pick up several others before walking quickly away from them.
The deputies caught up to the man - 30-year-old Fernando Campos, of unincorporated Menlo Park, and arrested him for suspicion of three offenses: possession of illegal fireworks, possession of spent firework containers and providing false identification to deputies.
