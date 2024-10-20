Smoking materials believed responsible for fire displacing a Pacifica family

Discarded smoking materials are believed to have been responsible for a residential fire that displaced a family in the City of Pacifica on Saturday morning.

Firefighters from the North County Fire Protection Authority responded to the fire at 9:20 a.m.

According to a press release from the Fire Protection Authority, flames were coming from the back of a single-family home when firefighters arrived at the scene in the 600 block of Waverly Place.

All occupants, including three dogs, were safely evacuated. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

An investigation allegedly found the cause was accidental and due to smoke materials that ignited combustible material on a rear wooden deck, according to the North County Fire Protection Authority.

The North County Fire Protection Authority serves the cities of Brisbane, Daly City, and Pacifica.