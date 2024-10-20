Pacifica

Smoking materials believed responsible for fire displacing a Pacifica family

Discarded smoking materials are believed to be responsible for an accidental residential fire that displaced a family in Pacifica on Saturday morning

By Bay City News

Discarded smoking materials are believed to have been responsible for a residential fire that displaced a family in the City of Pacifica on Saturday morning.

Firefighters from the North County Fire Protection Authority responded to the fire at 9:20 a.m.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

According to a press release from the Fire Protection Authority, flames were coming from the back of a single-family home when firefighters arrived at the scene in the 600 block of Waverly Place.

All occupants, including three dogs, were safely evacuated. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

An investigation allegedly found the cause was accidental and due to smoke materials that ignited combustible material on a rear wooden deck, according to the North County Fire Protection Authority.

The North County Fire Protection Authority serves the cities of Brisbane, Daly City, and Pacifica.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

PacificaFires
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us