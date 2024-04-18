San Mateo County

Vehicle goes over cliff along Highway 1 in San Mateo County

By NBC Bay Area staff

A vehicle went over a cliff along Highway 1 in San Mateo County Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Cal Fire CZU said the crash happened in the area of Gray Whale Cove State Beach, which is located north of Half Moon Bay.

Traffic in both directions of Highway 1 will be impacted by the emergency response, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Mateo County
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us