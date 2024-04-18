Vehicle goes over cliff along Highway 1 in San Mateo County

A vehicle went over a cliff along Highway 1 in San Mateo County Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Cal Fire CZU said the crash happened in the area of Gray Whale Cove State Beach, which is located north of Half Moon Bay.

Traffic in both directions of Highway 1 will be impacted by the emergency response, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

There is a vehicle over the cliff at Gray Whale Cove State Beach in Montara. Traffic on Highway 1 will be impacted. Stay tuned for updates. Please give emergency vehicles room to operate. @KCBSAMFMTraffic @CaltransD4 @sanmateoco @SMCSheriff pic.twitter.com/qAifCedmId — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) April 18, 2024