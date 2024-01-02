Once the murder capital of the US, East Palo Alto sees zero homicides in 2023

The new year marked a major milestone on the Peninsula. East Palo Alto, once called the murder capital of the United States, had zero homicides in 2023.

In 1992, the city had a population of just under 25,000 and there were 42 people killed -- the highest murder rate in the nation.

City leaders say drug and gang wars in the early 90s led to many of the deaths, but in the 2000s, the violence started dropping.

Then, 2023 came and went without a single murder -- the first time in the city’s history.

“This is a community celebration. Our community contributed greatly,” said East Palo Alto Police Department Chief Jeff Liu.

The police chief posted a message on social media to residents saying the commitment to safety and unity has transformed the city. And trust between the community and officers, has grown.

“When people wouldn’t talk to us, we couldn’t solve homicides, in 2022 we had five homicides that year,” said Liu. “We solved all five of those. That sends a strong message. When you can solve every single homicide in a year that sends a strong message that maybe I shouldn’t do this.”

“It was a village that accomplished this,” said East Palo Alto Mayor Antonio Lopez.

He added that the increasing pay to retain officers also helped.

“The government putting a better positive agenda, but it’s also the residents who really understand that if we want to turn this ship around, if we want to google ‘East Palo Alto’ and look at progress, we got to put in our part,” said Lopez.

Pastor Deborah Lewis-Virges, who has gone out to shooting scenes to call for peace, says a change in city and police leadership helped.

She also says there are more youth and teen programs than ever before.

“So it brings them a sense of unity and a sense of belonging and they don’t just have to hang out and look for a gang to belong to, rather they can belong to community,” said Lewis-Virges.

East Palo Alto, once the murder capital of the U.S., is moving forward into the new year, hoping to continue its progress.

“I think we’ve discovered a new way to co-exist without violence,” said Lewis-Virges.