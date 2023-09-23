San Francisco

Person hit, killed by train near San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood

By NBC Bay Area staff

tlmd_caltrain
TELEMUNDO 48

One person was killed after being struck by a train in San Francisco Saturday afternoon, according to Caltrain. 

It’s unclear exactly when the person was hit just south of the city’s Potrero Hill neighborhood, but their death was confirmed at 1:25 p.m., according to Randol White who works for the San Mateo County Transit District. 

Transit police are investigating the incident, said White.

Other information was not immediately available.

San Francisco
