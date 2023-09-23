Person hit, killed by train near San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood

One person was killed after being struck by a train in San Francisco Saturday afternoon, according to Caltrain.

It’s unclear exactly when the person was hit just south of the city’s Potrero Hill neighborhood, but their death was confirmed at 1:25 p.m., according to Randol White who works for the San Mateo County Transit District.

#NB233 has been involved in an incident south of San Francisco. Expect delays as crews respond and reopen tracks. — Caltrain Alerts (@CaltrainAlerts) September 23, 2023

Transit police are investigating the incident, said White.

Other information was not immediately available.