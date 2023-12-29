Menlo Park

Person struck by Caltrain near Menlo Park station

By Bay City News

A northbound Caltrain struck someone on the tracks near the Menlo Park Station on Friday night, a spokesman for the transit system said.

There were 31 passengers on Train 711 and no injuries were reported aboard, said Dan Lieberman, a Caltrain spokesman.

The collision occurred about 6:20 p.m. Trains were reduced to using a single track through the area as a result, Caltrain said.

Northbound and southbound trains were reported running about 40 minutes late approaching Menlo Park about 8:20 p.m., according to Caltrain Alerts on social media.

Passengers can find updated scheduling information at @CaltrainAlerts.

