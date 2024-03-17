Petaluma

Petaluma sees dozens of car break-ins overnight

0918-2015-PetalumaPolice

There were over 30 car break-ins throughout the city of Petaluma on Saturday night, according to police. 

In a press release, the Petaluma Police Department said it started getting reports of several car burglaries involving window-smashing at around 6 p.m. Saturday. Those reports came from throughout the city, including “The Outlet Mall, St. Vincent’s High School, Capri Creek Apartments, Sheraton Hotel, etc.” 

Those break-ins continued throughout the night, according to police. 

Santa rosa Mar 10

Santa Rosa family survives crash with plane parachute in Mendocino County

PG&E Mar 16

PG&E donates land for development of affordable homes in the North Bay

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The department asked anyone with information about or surveillance footage of the break-ins to contact it at 707-778-4382. 

In the press release, police also provided some tips for dealing with car burglaries including personal belongings, locking doors and considering the use of anti-theft devices. 

This article tagged under:

Petaluma
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us