Petaluma sees dozens of car break-ins overnight

There were over 30 car break-ins throughout the city of Petaluma on Saturday night, according to police.

In a press release, the Petaluma Police Department said it started getting reports of several car burglaries involving window-smashing at around 6 p.m. Saturday. Those reports came from throughout the city, including “The Outlet Mall, St. Vincent’s High School, Capri Creek Apartments, Sheraton Hotel, etc.”

Those break-ins continued throughout the night, according to police.

The department asked anyone with information about or surveillance footage of the break-ins to contact it at 707-778-4382.

In the press release, police also provided some tips for dealing with car burglaries including personal belongings, locking doors and considering the use of anti-theft devices.