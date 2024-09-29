California

PG&E warns customers of 13 California counties of possible power shutoffs

In the Bay Area, notices were sent to 346 customers in Alameda County, 286 in Contra Costa County, 140 in Napa County and 268 in Sonoma County, PG&E said.

PG&E warned about 13,455 customers in 13 California counties that it may turn off power in some areas Monday due to elevated wildfire risk, the company said.

The utility is monitoring forecasts for breezy offshore winds and low humidity for possible Public Safety Power Shutoffs, according to a press release Saturday.

PG&E, which has paid millions in fines related to its role in wildfires, proactively cuts power in certain instances to reduce fire risk from energized power lines.

"These customers received notifications starting early Saturday and will be updated on Sunday morning," the utility said. "Those notifications will inform customers of any changes in the forecast and how it will impact a possible Public Safety Power Shutoff."

