A power outage in Campbell Thursday night has left thousands of people in the dark.

As of 7:57 p.m., around 10,708 customers are experiencing outages, according to PG&E’s outages map. The company estimates power will be back at around 11:15 p.m. Thursday.

The cause of the outage is unclear.

For the latest status, PG&E’s outage map can be found online.