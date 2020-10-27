PG&E Says Most Power Service Restored, With Remainder by Noon Wednesday

Most of the 350,000 customers in the latest PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff have had electrical service restored and the remaining 45,000 accounts in the dark should be reconnected by noon Wednesday, utility officials said in a briefing Tuesday.

PG&E expects the majority of the restorations to be made Tuesday night, following the shutoff that had some locations without power for three nights.

Checks of the grid by 65 helicopters, on airplane and 1,800 personnel on the ground, turned up 130 identified cases of damage or potential hazard and the number of cases is expected to increase as the inspection continues, said PG&E Incident Commander Mark Quinlan.

The peak recorded wind gust was 89 mph in Sonoma County.

There were some pretty significant damages to the system, he said, including lines taken down by trees that could have ignited wildfires. Every one could have been an arc or flash event, he said.

The utility is keeping 82 community resource centers open to serve customers in areas without power.

Current forecasts do not show potential for another shutdown in the next 10 days, officials said.