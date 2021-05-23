Pittsburg

Pittsburg Vegetation Fire Contained at 5 Acres

By Bay City News

CAL FIRE SCU

The vegetation fire in the area of John Henry Johnson Parkway and Leland Road in Pittsburg, dubbed the Henry Fire, is contained at five acres, Cal Fire Santa Clara Unit reported on Twitter at 8:25 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighters from Cal Fire SCU and Contra Costa County Fire Protection District will remain on the scene for the next hour to have full control of the fire, officials said.

Cal Fire SCU first reported the light-grass fire on Twitter at 6:01 p.m., when it was at about an acre.

